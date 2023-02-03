Friday, February 3, 2023
28 new COVID-19 infections

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the 28 cases, 11 were recorded in the Central Division, 12 in the Western Division and 5 in the Northern Division.

The national seven-day rolling average of cases as of January 29th is two daily cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong said while there are no hospital admissions as a direct cause of COVID-19, there are five hospital admissions who have tested as COVID positive but are admitted for other diseases.

“13 tests have been reported since Wednesday and the national seven-day average daily test positivity is 16.7 percent, which is above the World Health Organization recommendation of five percent,” he said.

Dr Fong added that this indicates the ongoing community transmission in Fiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
