3 FNU Council members resign

Three members of the Fiji National University Council have tendered in their resignation.

The Education Ministry confirmed today that Chancellor and Council Chair Tessa Price, Vishnu Mohan and Lala Sowane have resigned.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said as per the Fiji National University (Amendment) Act 2018, Council members are “appointed by the Minister [of Education] who, in the opinion of the Minister, have adequate qualifications, skills, expertise and knowledge to contribute to the disciplines offered by the University and the general administration and financial management of a tertiary institution.”

The FNU Council consists of official members, appointed members, elected members and co-opted members.

Minister Responsible, Aseri Radrodro stated that following the resignation of three of its members, the new FNU Council members will be appointed as per Section 21 Vacation of Office (2009 Act).