Children’s Hospital completes 100 surgeries

The Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has reached a milestone achievement by completing 100 life-saving heart surgeries on local children.

The Pediatric Cardiac Super Specialty facility has been treating children born with congenital heart disease.

Every child treated at the hospital receive surgery and treatments free of charge as the hospital does not have a billing counter.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka who visited the Hospital yesterday, thanked the Directors and Chairman (Mr Sumeet Tappoo and Dr Krupali Tappoo) of the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Fiji and the highly trained medical staff of the hospital for their service of giving the gift of life to children.

“I assure you and your team that the Government stands ready to help them you in any way possible.”

The 100th surgery was performed Dr Shyamadeep Borogain (Head Surgeon), Dr Kikesh Patel (Surgeon), Dr Madhu Mahadeva (Anesthetist/Intensivist) and their team from the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital Mumbai.