FEO refers Saneem to FICAC

The Fijian Elections Office has referred former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for probable abuse of office and for corrupting benefits given to, or received by, a public official.

It is alleged Saneem on numerous occasions during his tenure with FEO unlawfully authorized payments of sitting allowances to the Electoral Commission.

The Constitutional Offices Commission had clarified to Saneem that the allowance for the Chairperson and members of the Electoal Commission remained at the same rate of $500 per person, per meeting.

However, Saneem continued to give instructions for sitting allowances to be paid to the Chairperson and the members for attending events other than meetings, including social functions.

According to Section 5 of the Electoral Act 2014, it specifies that meetings must be held at such place and at such times as determined by the Chairperson or a majority of the members of the Electoral Commission.

The Electoral Commission could also hold meetings virtually.

Even with a clear definition of meeting in the Electoral Act 2014 and clarification from COC on payment of allowance, Saneem continued to deviate from this and constantly gave instructions for payment of $500 allowance to the Chairperson and members of the Electoral Commission.