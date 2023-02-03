Prakash cops partial suspended sentence

Former Government Member of Parliament (MP) Vijendra Prakash was today handed a partial suspended sentence by the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court in Suva.

Prakash has been sentenced to 36-months imprisonment but will only serve 28 months in prison while the remaining 8 months of the sentence has been suspended for five years.

He was convicted of giving false information about his residence to the former Secretary-General of Parliament Viniana Namosimalua while claiming Parliamentary allowances.

Prakash had obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020 by falsely stating his permanent place of residence as Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, and Naitasiri.

Presiding judge, Justice Dr Thushara Kumarage while delivering his ruling also took into consideration Prakash’s good behavior.

A non-parole period of 22 months has been set with the sentence.