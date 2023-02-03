Friday, February 3, 2023
Separation of powers is key in any democracy

President inspects Guard of Honor during the opening session of Parliament.

His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the Government has to adhere to the constitutional doctrine of the separation of powers as a cornerstone of our democracy and the necessity for public servants to perform their duties independently.

In his address at the Opening of the 2023-2024 Session of Parliament, Ratu Wiliame said the Government must ensure that draft laws are deliberated in consultation with relevant stakeholders, particularly through the Standing Committee process.

He said petitions must be accommodated so that the voice of the people is heard in Parliament when they seek solutions to issues that are of concern to them.

“Within the Civil Service, there will be more human resource and institutional capacity building to improve service delivery to ordinary people and for Civil Servants to have a clear career path.”

“The Public Service Commission will be given greater powers within the existing constitutional framework as a central coordinating agency on all human resource matters within the Public Service,” he said.

Ratu Wiliame added that operating frameworks and guidelines across the Service will foster more collegiality and coordination for greater efficiency and productivity.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
