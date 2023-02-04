Saturday, February 4, 2023
Fijian officers to attach with AFP

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jonati Daucakacaka and Inspector Jekope Latu will depart for Australia today to continue their Seconded Police Officer’s Program supported by the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police and the Australian Federal Police.

The two will be based at the AFP Headquarters in Canberra for three months where they will complete their work with the Pacific Centre for Law Enforcement Cooperation (PCLEC) in developing regional programmes in the two areas of Health and Wellbeing and Investigations.

PCLEC is a mechanism that aims to consolidate regional, trilateral, and bilateral police development through a decentralised model, and Fijian police officers have been actively engaged since the design stages in 2019.

The two officers met with the Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew earlier this week, where he acknowledged the young leaders for their commitment and dedication to their work.

“You’re young and are being given these opportunities to showcase your capabilities. Be humble, because your work will speak of the person that you are.”

“Fly the Fiji flag proudly and continue to make us and your families proud with your achievements.”

ASP Daucakacaka and IP Latu, whilst on their first offshore secondment with the PICP, participated in the PCLEC National Coordinators and the Pacific Police Training Advisory Group (PPTAG) meeting in Brisbane, Australia late last year.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
