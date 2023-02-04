Saturday, February 4, 2023
Flood claims Taveuni man’s life

Heavy flooding in the Northern Division has claimed the life of a 35-year-old farmer.

Minister for Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka while announcing the sad news in a media conference today said the man died after he tried to cross a flooded river at the Nayalayala settlement in Taveuni.

Ditoka said the National Emergency Operations Centre was activated early yesterday and they worked with the divisional, provincial, and district agencies to monitor flash flooding in all parts of the Division.

He also confirmed that 10 evacuation centres were activated to shelter 350 people from 116 households but as flood waters receded today, the centres were closed as families returned home.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
