Govt to appoint Fiscal Review Committee

The coalition Government will soon announce the appointment of a Fiscal Review Committee.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad said the Committee will, as in the past, examine the overall setting of fiscal policy, revenue-raising and expenditures.

He said it will identify strategies consistent with best practices to ensure Government’s fiscal sustainability and will consult widely and is expected to report back in mid-May.

The proposed 10-members of the Committee will also participate in the proposed National Economic Summit scheduled to take place towards the end of April.

The Summit is intended to be an inclusive one, bringing together a wide cross-section of the community and organisations to help shape the way forward for the country in the next four years and assist in the formulation of the National Budget.

It will also contribute to an economic policy framework to support sustainable growth in the short and medium-term.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
