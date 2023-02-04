Saturday, February 4, 2023
Juveniles charged with sex crimes

Four juveniles were charged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last month for serious sex crimes.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of a 4- year-old girl.

The accused was the victim’s neighbour.

In another case, a 14-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 5-year-old stepsister.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 6-year-old niece while in another incident, a 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 9-year-old cousin.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
