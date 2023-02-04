Saturday, February 4, 2023
More sex crimes against children recorded

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged 22 people for serious sexual offences against children last month.

A 63-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 6-year-old granddaughter while in another incident, a 76-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old grandniece.

There was one incident where a 42-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of indecent assault of his 12-year-old and 14-year-old stepdaughters.

A 52-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 14-year-old stepdaughter while in another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

In another incident, a 34-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

There was one incident where a 40-year-old man was charged with five counts of rape, one count of assault with intent to commit rape and one count of sexual assault of his 4-year-old niece.

A 54-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 8-year-old niece while in another incident, a 24-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 7-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl. The victim was the niece of the 23-year-old man.

There was one incident where a 21-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault of his 12-year-old cousin.

A 23-year-old man was charged with eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault of his 16-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where a 56-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy. The accused was the caretaker at the victim’s school.

In another incident, a 48-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old boy from his village.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
