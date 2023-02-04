Saturday, February 4, 2023
Tabuya honoured to lead Govt in Parliament

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya says she is honoured to be the Leader of Government in Parliament.

She said being the only woman cabinet minister; it was a genuine gesture on the part of Prime Minister and People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka to raise the profile of women leadership in Parliament.

“As newly elected Leader of the House it was my utmost honour to escort His Excellency, The President of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere after the Guard of Honour welcomed him to Parliament.”

She also stated though she has been criticized for not wearing a sulu i ra, there is no dress code requirement to wear one in Parliament, and the Hon Speaker is the ultimate decider of what is appropriate.

“However it is more important for me to state that it is for this very reason I chose the Ministry for Women, to continue to be the voice for empowering women to make her own choices.”

“As equal partners in peaceful nation building, men and women need to do better to show respect for each other as a start. I will remain hopeful.”

Meanwhile, the Assistant Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Alitia Bainivalu is the new Government Whip.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
