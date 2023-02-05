13-yr-old was youngest drug suspect in 2022

A 13-year-old was the youngest person charged for drug related offence in 2022.

The minor was among 33 primary and secondary school students that committed drug related crimes.

The Fiji Police Force’s Narcotics Bureau is urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of illicit drugs as they prepare for the new schooling year.

The Bureau is hoping parents and guardians will talk to their children and discuss drug issues at length.

“We have a shared responsibility as parents, guardians, community leaders, religious denomination leaders, village elders to nurture our children.”

“This includes the monitoring of their activities, behavior and who they associate themselves with.”

“With the new school term starting tomorrow, we hope that we will work together as a community, as a country with a common goal in protecting our children from being lured and trapped by selfish illicit drug peddlers who live amongst us.”