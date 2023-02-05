Sunday, February 5, 2023
AG acted without any legal authority: Saneem

Former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem claims the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has acted contrary to the law and without any legal authority in stopping him from leaving out of the country on Friday.

Saneem in a statement said from what he was told by the Immigration officials and the Police at the Airport, he is led to believe that the Attorney-General, without lawful authority, had issued this directive to keep him from travelling.

He said he does not understand why the Attorney-General provided confirmation to a media outlet of the events that transpired at the Airport and why he needed to play a role in any of this.

“Based on what has happened, I believe that there exists a severe defiance in the rule of law and infringement of liberties and freedoms guaranteed under the Fijian Constitution.”

“It also goes to show that anybody’s freedom of movement may be unduly restricted by the Attorney-General or any other person who does not have the legal authority to do so.”

“The Attorney-General has acted contrary to the law. He has acted without any legal authority. I was served with the Stop Departure Order at 2:40pm on Friday by FICAC, which has the legal authority to do.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
