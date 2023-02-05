Bua accident victim dies in hospital

A 56-year-old man who was a victim in a motor vehicle accident on 29 January along the Viseiseivula Road in Lekutu, Bua, passed away at the Labasa Hospital on Friday.

A vehicle driven by the 21-year-old suspect veered onto the victim’s lane, resulting in a head on collision.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle alleged to have caused the death of a 23-year-old man in Navua on 28 January, 2023 has been charged.

The 35-year-old accused has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and will front the Magistrates Court in Navua tomorrow.