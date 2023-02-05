Sunday, February 5, 2023
Man charged with murder of daughter’s boyfriend

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution charged a 51-year-old man last month for allegedly murdering his daughter’s boyfriend.

The accused allegedly assaulted the 19-year-old victim and hung him from a tree which resulted in his death.

In a separate case, a 28-year-old man was charged with the manslaughter of his 31-year-old brother.

The accused allegedly punched his brother which resulted in his death.

There was one incident where a 58-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, act with intent to cause grievous harm and criminal trespass.

The accused allegedly attempted to murder his 59-year-old brother with a cane knife and cut off his 63-year-old aunt’s hand when she tried to defend the victim.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
