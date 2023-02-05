Sunday, February 5, 2023
Strengthening relations is the way forward

Strengthening community policing relations is the way forward for the Fiji Police Force.

This was the main message delivered by the Chief Operations Officer (COO) Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu while officially closing a Community Policing workshop attended by Divisional Managers for Community Policing (DMCPs) earlier this week.

A/ACP Driu said Community Policing officers are at the frontline of policing as they interact with communities every day.

“Let’s try to win hearts and minds by going back to basics. You know your communities and it’s important that you utilize available statistics for a more targeted approach towards crime prevention”.

The Chief Operations Officer thanked the Community Policing team for getting together to discuss the way forward in accordance with their business plan for the 2023 operational period.

He also reminded them to be open to new ideas as the policing landscape was constantly evolving and so too should the strategies used for the sake of relevancy.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
