6 Police officers charged for serious crimes

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged six Police officers for serious non-sexual offences last month.

A 44-year-old Police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and criminally intimidating his 48-year-old de facto partner.

A 46-year-old officer was charged with dangerous driving and failing to undergo breath analysis while in another incident, a 27-year-old officer was charged with driving with excess blood alcohol.

In another incident, a 50-year-old Police officer was charged with driving with excess blood alcohol and driving without a valid licence.

There was one incident where a 27-year-old officer was charged with dangerous driving, driving with excess blood alcohol and failing to comply with requirements after an accident.

A 36-year-old officer was charged with dangerous driving; however this matter was withdrawn after Police failed to file the charges within the statutory time frame.