Amrit responds to former CEO’s claims

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) board chairman Ajay Amrit has again highlighted that former chief executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum received a total salary of $387,790.08 per annum and received $32,315.84 per month.

Last week, Sayed-Khaiyum said reports of him being paid a $32,000 a month are absolutely false.

Amrit in a media conference today again confirmed that Sayed-Khaiyum received a bonus every single year.

“During the COVID year, the former FBC CEO did receive a 12 percent salary reduction effective from 13th April to Oct 2020, and it was reinstated.”

“The salary reduction equated to $14,259.97 but with his KPIs, Sayed-Khaiyum got $27,671.28 in bonus for the same year.”

He said all documents were doubled checked with the Finance Department and FBC has the payslips.

Meanwhile Amrit says they are yet to establish how the $93 million allocated to FBC by Government was used in the past 15 years.

“It is not a simple situation where I can say hold on, where is this money going, where and when. We need to work out when and what it was spent on.”

“I will not be going to make any allegations against someone until we find out exactly the extent is and what the situation is… We will find out,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
