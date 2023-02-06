Monday, February 6, 2023
FBC will do things differently: Amrit

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation board chair Ajay Bhai Amrit says the state broadcaster will be doing things differently and changes should be expected.

When asked if the organisation is treading towards insolvency given that it continued to pay out bonuses to staff and exuberant salary and bonuses to former chief executive, Amrit said they are looking into these things but can assure the public that it is going to be a new dawn for FBC and there is a positive outlook moving forward.

“I can assure the public that they are going to be very happy with what we are going to do with the operations of FBC in the next 6 to 12 months,” Amrit said.

He also responded to threats made by the terminated CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to sue him for wrongful termination.

Amrit said that the bottom line is that FBC is a public entity and the Fijian people own it.

“If it was a private company, that would be different, and you can pay what you want; however, as a public entity, everyone has the right to know.”

“We had just some revelation recently on how much some of the public entities CEO’s make. I don’t see any reason why someone working for a public company cannot be revealed and why people should not be allowed to know,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
