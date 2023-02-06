Monday, February 6, 2023
More people arrested in drug raids

A number of arrests were made over the past few days during drug raids throughout the country.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Livai Driu said seizures made were for white substances believed to be methamphetamine and plants and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the Eastern Division on Saturday, a joint team consisting of the Eastern Division taskforce and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit conducted a raid in Vuci South, Nausori where a 49-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The same team conducted another raid also in Vuci South which led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man who was found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana. Also seized were assorted jewelery alleged to have been stolen.

In Ba, three men were arrested along the Namudri Road, Savara after they were allegedly found with white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

A/ACP Driu said two men were arrested in Lautoka after they were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

And the Labasa Taskforce continues to make arrests in the main town area and at the Labasa Market.

Five men aged between 20 to 55-years were arrested after they were allegedly found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In Savusavu, two farmers aged 23 and 28-years of age were also found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The Chief Operations Officer said, “Every seizure no matter how small is significant to the efforts in curbing the illegal drug trade”.

“The sharing of information is indicative of the public’s concern and support in eradicating the illicit trade and ensuring those involved are taken to task”.

All seized substances have been sent for analysis and the suspects remain in custody.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
