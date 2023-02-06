Monday, February 6, 2023
Only 5pc Fijians left to connect to online grid

Only five per cent of Fijians are left to connect to the internet grid.

Announcing this at the Australia’s Information Industry Association (AIIA) Pacific Islands digital capability uplift program in Suva today, Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica said most Fijians have connectivity through 3G, 4G and 4G+ networks.

He said the Government is also working to have 100 per cent digital television coverage, which has been made possible through terrestrial and satellite communications.

Kamikamica said through international connectivity, Fiji is linked to the Southern Cross Cable fiber optic network and Fiji has also completed the improved Southern Cross NEXT cable network which offers more speed, when required.

“These strategic steps have enabled for rapid digital transformation of various sectors, including government, and is a catalyst for a thriving digital economy.”

“To sustain and further harness the benefits of our digital transformation journey, resilient cyber infrastructure is pertinent. At this juncture, I am happy to announce the feasibility study of a second cable landing station. Once built, this will ensure not only domestic redundancy but regional redundancy in connectivity,” Kamikamica added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
