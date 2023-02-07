Cybersecurity is an essential aspect: Kamikamica

Minister for Communication, Manoa Kamikamica says Government recognises that cybersecurity is an essential aspect of digital development.

Kamikamica while speaking at the Australia Information Industry Association (AIIA) conference in Suva yesterday said with the increasing reliance on digital technologies, it is important that we protect Fiji’s digital assets and infrastructure from cyber threats.

He said that this meant investing in cybersecurity solutions and building a culture of cyber awareness across our region.

“We have a Cybercrime Act which is aligned to the Budapest Convention – the only international instrument against cybercrime, and we are reviewing our national cybersecurity strategy to strengthen our national framework and further encourage investment in IT.”

Kamikamica added Fiji participated in the United Nations Cybercrime Ad Hoc Committee which is looking into a UN instrument on cybercrime and the UN Open-Ended Working Group on security of and in the use of information and communication technologies.