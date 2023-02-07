Tuesday, February 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FICAC issued the stop departure, says AG

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) had issued the stop departure notice to former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem and the Fijian Elections Office lodged a formal complaint against him with FICAC two days earlier.

Turaga while responding to media queries on the issue in Suva today said: “It is very simple; he is not the first to be stopped at the airport and if he does not agree he can go to court and challenge the decision.”

When questioned on Saneem’s statement where he stated that the Attorney General does not have the lawful authority to issue any directives to the Fiji Police Force or the Immigration Department to restrain any individual from traveling out of the country, Turaga said Saneem can challenge all this in court.

Meanwhile, Saneem had earlier stated that based on what he was informed by immigration officials and the Fiji Police Force at the Nadi International Airport, he believes the Attorney-General’s had abused his powers.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Towering Rosolea joins Fijiana Drua...

Australia based hard-hitting forward Siteri Vuanimasei Rosolea has ...
Rugby

Kotoisuva is youngest Silktails sig...

18-year-old Sigatoka Methodist College student Timoci Kotoisuva has...
Sports

Nadi to kick start Futsal League

Nadi Futsal Coach Vikash Chand says they will commence with a local...
Rugby

Keep the faith in Fiji 7s team: Tui...

Fiji Rugby Union acting chief executive Tevita Tuiloa is calling on...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Towering Rosolea joins Fijiana D...

Rugby
Australia ...

Kotoisuva is youngest Silktails ...

Rugby
18-year-ol...

Nadi to kick start Futsal League...

Sports
Nadi Futsa...

Keep the faith in Fiji 7s team: ...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Ro Teimumu welcomes GCC re-estab...

News
Rewa’s Hig...

Hutchison ruled out for rest of ...

Sports
Australian...

Popular News

Champion vs Champion opener aban...

Football
The openin...

Tailevu Naitasiri is the dark ho...

2022 Futsal IDC
Fiji Futsa...

Short turnaround for Gollings an...

Rugby
Fiji 7s co...

Whites out to end CVC drought

Football
Suva boss ...

Futsal flows in veins of Nadi si...

2022 Futsal IDC
Three sibl...

FHEC needs rebranding, says Radr...

News
Education ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Towering Rosolea joins Fijiana Drua