FICAC issued the stop departure, says AG

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) had issued the stop departure notice to former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem and the Fijian Elections Office lodged a formal complaint against him with FICAC two days earlier.

Turaga while responding to media queries on the issue in Suva today said: “It is very simple; he is not the first to be stopped at the airport and if he does not agree he can go to court and challenge the decision.”

When questioned on Saneem’s statement where he stated that the Attorney General does not have the lawful authority to issue any directives to the Fiji Police Force or the Immigration Department to restrain any individual from traveling out of the country, Turaga said Saneem can challenge all this in court.

Meanwhile, Saneem had earlier stated that based on what he was informed by immigration officials and the Fiji Police Force at the Nadi International Airport, he believes the Attorney-General’s had abused his powers.