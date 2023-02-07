Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Online Safety Commission registers 2800 complaints

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says around 2,800 complaints have been registered with the Online Safety Commission.

Speaking at the Safer Internet Day 2023, Kamikamica said last year recorded the highest reports of harassment, hacking of social media accounts, online scams, family related matters and other business related concerns which constitutes to 43.2 per cent.

Kamikamica said posts mostly recorded on social media platforms which were defamatory in nature recorded a 27.1 per cent, while posts of young people or related to young people had recorded a 21 per cent.

He highlighted that the Online Safety Commission is providing online safety education and awareness to Fijian communities, particularly to parents, schools and law enforcement.

“The Online Safety Commission (OSC) was established under the Online Safety Act 2018 to promote online safety and to deter harmful electronic communication.”

“The OSC provided Fijians a space to resolve concerns with respect to online abuse such as online bullying, internet trolling or image based abuse,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
