Remember your mandate, recruits reminded

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has reminded new recruits that officers are constantly scrutinized by the public for their actions when they break the laws they swore to uphold.

Acting Commissioner Chew urged the officers to be careful and not to break the laws as it would tarnish the organisation’s reputation.

He also stated that the policing profession requires empathy, patience, loyalty, dedication, honesty, and adaptability and told the police recruits that their role as law enforcers would challenge them mentally, physically, and spiritually.

He said the profession is constantly evolving and officers must learn and adapt.

In addition, Chew said that as Police officers, their mindset and life should focus on serving others once they put on the police uniform.

Undergoing the Basic Recruit Training are 118 candidates, and it also includes 16 officers from the Nauru Police Force and 10 from the Tuvalu Police Service.

The training will run for three months.