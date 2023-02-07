Ro Teimumu welcomes GCC re-establishment

Rewa’s High Chief, Na Gone Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa says as a traditional leader of the indigenous people, she welcomes the move to re-establish the Great Council of Chiefs.

Ro Teimumu in a statement thanked His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for delivering an inspiring speech during the opening of the 2023-2024 Session of Parliament.

She said that the framework of His Excellency’s speech highlighted and holds strong sentiments of the Fijian people’s wishes and will – the Government’s framework gives a breath of fresh air and hope for the future of this nation.

“I have faith in the Government, through the leadership of the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Ministry for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu – that the revival of the Great Council of Chiefs will be welcomed by its members,” Ro Teimumu said.

“The continuous efforts and teamwork of the vanua and the government, ensures the better protection of everyone that calls Fiji their home. I am reminded of the ‘three-legged stool’, which illustrates the grave importance of working together and not in isolation. The three legs embrace our diversity and promotes peace and prosperity for our island home.”

She has extended her full support in the People’s Coalition Government and their initiatives highlighted by His Excellency, the President.