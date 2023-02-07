Tuesday, February 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ro Teimumu welcomes GCC re-establishment

Rewa’s High Chief, Na Gone Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa says as a traditional leader of the indigenous people, she welcomes the move to re-establish the Great Council of Chiefs.

Ro Teimumu in a statement thanked His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for delivering an inspiring speech during the opening of the 2023-2024 Session of Parliament.

She said that the framework of His Excellency’s speech highlighted and holds strong sentiments of the Fijian people’s wishes and will – the Government’s framework gives a breath of fresh air and hope for the future of this nation.

“I have faith in the Government, through the leadership of the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Ministry for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu – that the revival of the Great Council of Chiefs will be welcomed by its members,” Ro Teimumu said.

“The continuous efforts and teamwork of the vanua and the government, ensures the better protection of everyone that calls Fiji their home. I am reminded of the ‘three-legged stool’, which illustrates the grave importance of working together and not in isolation. The three legs embrace our diversity and promotes peace and prosperity for our island home.”

She has extended her full support in the People’s Coalition Government and their initiatives highlighted by His Excellency, the President.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Towering Rosolea joins Fijiana Drua...

Australia based hard-hitting forward Siteri Vuanimasei Rosolea has ...
Rugby

Kotoisuva is youngest Silktails sig...

18-year-old Sigatoka Methodist College student Timoci Kotoisuva has...
News

FICAC issued the stop departure, sa...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Fiji Independent Commission...
Sports

Nadi to kick start Futsal League

Nadi Futsal Coach Vikash Chand says they will commence with a local...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Towering Rosolea joins Fijiana D...

Rugby
Australia ...

Kotoisuva is youngest Silktails ...

Rugby
18-year-ol...

FICAC issued the stop departure,...

News
Attorney-G...

Nadi to kick start Futsal League...

Sports
Nadi Futsa...

Keep the faith in Fiji 7s team: ...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Hutchison ruled out for rest of ...

Sports
Australian...

Popular News

SOE should resign after investig...

News
Fiji Labou...

FICAC phasing out will take time...

News
Prime Mini...

Exclusive dealing is illegal: Co...

Business
The Consum...

Fijian officers to attach with A...

News
Assistant ...

Tailevu Naitasiri beats Nadi to ...

2022 Futsal IDC
Tailevu Na...

New approach for Futsal champs

2022 Futsal IDC
Suva Coach...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Towering Rosolea joins Fijiana Drua