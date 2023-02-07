Tuesday, February 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Waste landing at Naboro continues to rise

The Naboro landfill has received 1.2 million tonnes of waste since its inception in August 2005 and the tonnage of waste landing at the landfill continues to increase.

This was revealed by the Chief Executive of HG Leach Eric Souchong to the Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna yesterday.

Tubuna said to deal with the overall issue of waste management, there must be consistent efforts on awareness and a definitive change in waste disposal behaviour.

“We all should commit and work together to end the illegal and unethical disposal of litter, which we all face today. Town and City Councils should seek support from the Ministry in strategically assisting with ways and means of assisting them in managing litter/waste within their council boundaries,” Tubuna said.

The Assistant Minister highlighted that Fijians needed to change their behaviour and must adhere to the environmental laws and regulations in place.

“The Ministry in the coming days will continue to engage with all municipal councils to ensure that our environment is kept free of illegal dumping and littering,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Fiji’s foreign reserves stabl...

Fiji's foreign reserves stand comfortable at $3.4 billion, sufficie...
Business

Tourism drives Fiji’s economi...

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says the country's economic recovery conti...
News

Remember your mandate, recruits rem...

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has reminded new r...
News

Commission to review education syst...

An Education Commission will be created to review Fiji’s education ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji’s foreign reserves st...

Business
Fiji's for...

Tourism drives Fiji’s econ...

Business
The Reserv...

Remember your mandate, recruits ...

News
The Acting...

Commission to review education s...

News
An Educati...

Online Safety Commission registe...

News
Minister f...

Ravouvou reportedly signs with B...

Rugby
Bristol Be...

Popular News

Govt to appoint Fiscal Review Co...

News
The coalit...

13-yr-old was youngest drug susp...

News
A 13-year-...

Commission to review education s...

News
An Educati...

WAF working to restore water in ...

News
The Water ...

Katonivere receives new Chinese ...

News
His Excell...

More sex crimes against children...

News
The Office...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Fiji’s foreign reserves stable at $3.4B