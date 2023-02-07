Waste landing at Naboro continues to rise

The Naboro landfill has received 1.2 million tonnes of waste since its inception in August 2005 and the tonnage of waste landing at the landfill continues to increase.

This was revealed by the Chief Executive of HG Leach Eric Souchong to the Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna yesterday.

Tubuna said to deal with the overall issue of waste management, there must be consistent efforts on awareness and a definitive change in waste disposal behaviour.

“We all should commit and work together to end the illegal and unethical disposal of litter, which we all face today. Town and City Councils should seek support from the Ministry in strategically assisting with ways and means of assisting them in managing litter/waste within their council boundaries,” Tubuna said.

The Assistant Minister highlighted that Fijians needed to change their behaviour and must adhere to the environmental laws and regulations in place.

“The Ministry in the coming days will continue to engage with all municipal councils to ensure that our environment is kept free of illegal dumping and littering,” he added.