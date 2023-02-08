Wednesday, February 8, 2023
COC to determine Saneem tribunal case: AG

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says that the Constitutional Office Commission have yet to determine whether a tribunal hearing against the former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem will happen.

Saneem is being investigated for alleged misbehaviour and misconduct.

Initially, the former Supervisor of Elections was suspended on full pay pending a tribunal inquiry; however, Saneem resigned from his position, last week.

Turaga said the Commission is yet to discuss this issue.

“You got to be practical, you got to look at the cost, and the structure if a person has resigned, a decision on whether it is meaningful to still proceed with the tribunal that is the issue that COC will have to consider,” Turaga said.

The Attorney-General highlighted that matters discussed during the last COC meeting have been forwarded to the Leader of the Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama and COC member, Tupou Draunidalo.

Journalist | news@fijilive.com
