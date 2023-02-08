Infrastructure upgrade urgent: Tuisawau

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says that there are plans to separate and maintain an emergency and maintenance budget for the Fiji Roads Authority and the Water Authority of Fiji.

In a statement, Tuisawau said this will be the focus for the People’s Coalition Government.

Tuisawau said discussions on this have started and will be noted when the Government prepares its budget for the next financial year.

The Minister indicated this needs to be done because the need to maintain water and road infrastructure is paramount at this stage.

“Without maintenance, infrastructures will rapidly deteriorate and to minimize the impact, proper support to agencies such as FRA, WAF, and Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) is needed.”

Tuisawau added that climate change and the intensifying weather events will continue, this means that relooking at mitigation and recovery methods should be a priority.