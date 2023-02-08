Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Our ocean is richest resource: Gavoka

The Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says the blue economy is valued at US$1.5 trillion per year and the Pacific Ocean-based fishing and tourism provides billions to the regional economy.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted this at the launch of the Blue Accelerator Grant Scheme at the Grand Pacific Hotel this morning.

Gavoka also indicated that, like many other Small Island Developing States (SIDS), the ocean is Fiji’s single most important resource.

“We rely on it for everyday sustenance. We rely on a healthy marine environment for food security, for transport between our islands and with the rest of the world. We rely on it for trade — and for tourism, our largest revenue earner.”

The Minister also highlighted that for the last decade, Fiji has gone through multiple shocks – natural disasters, economic downturns, global conflicts and the pandemic.

“Each of these crises has had direct bearing on our blue economy. For example, when we had no tourists, there was no demand by restaurants and hotels. With no demand, livelihoods of coastal communities who supplied seafood were affected.”

“But with crisis comes lessons and opportunities for resilience. This is where our ocean and marine resources can play an important part, if sustainably managed.”

The Minister also indicated that Fiji has recorded numbers like never before in the tourism industry for the first quarter of 2023.

Gavoka said that will the growing visitors and consumption comes growing demand and Fiji is optimistic of these numbers

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
