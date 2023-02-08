Wednesday, February 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Police to work closely with Fiji Corrections Service

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew speaks during the opening of Basic Recruits Course Training for Batch 65 at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova. Photos courtesy of the Fiji Police Force Facebook Page.

The Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Corrections Services will now be working closely on various operations.

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, met with the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Salote Panapasa, this morning at the Fiji Police Headquarters.

They both had discussions regarding strengthening operational support between the two institutions.

The two acting commissioners also agreed to regular consultations.

They will now be focusing on the drafting of a Memorandum of Understanding to formalize key areas of joint operational arrangements.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Drua present i-Tatau to President

The Fijian Drua presented its i-Tatau today to the President Wiliam...
News

Qiliho investigated for abuse of of...

Suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho ...
Rugby

Olympic Games qualification on trac...

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings says his team’s hunt for Olympic Games q...
Rugby

Sadrugu named in NQ pre-seasoner

Fiji Bati Taniela Sadrugu will have his first taste of the National...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Drua present i-Tatau to Presiden...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Qiliho investigated for abuse of...

News
Suspended ...

Olympic Games qualification on t...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

Sadrugu named in NQ pre-seasoner...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Tuisova signs with Racing 92

Rugby
Barnstormi...

Habosi investigation continue: P...

Rugby
The Fiji P...

Popular News

Fiji’s labour market is re...

Business
Labour mar...

WAF working to restore water in ...

News
The Water ...

Champs Suva beat Labasa to advan...

2022 Futsal IDC
Reigning c...

I wasn’t aware of any investigat...

News
Former Sup...

Ro Teimumu welcomes GCC re-estab...

News
Rewa’s Hig...

FBC will do things differently: ...

News
Fijian Bro...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Drua present i-Tatau to President