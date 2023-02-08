Qiliho investigated for abuse of office

Suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho is being questioned in relation to allegations of abuse of office.

This has been confirmed by the Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sakeo Raikaci.

Raikaci said that the task force was following necessary due process in the gathering of necessary documents and evidence and the next phase of the investigation is underway with the questioning at the Criminal Investigations Department, Headquarters in Toorak.

This afternoon, Qiliho refused to comment on the investigation by police.