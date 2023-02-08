Urgent need for decarbonisation: Prasad

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that there is an urgent need for global action on decarbonisation- if the world is to genuinely fight issues like climate change, which has devastated Small Island Developing States like Fiji.

He made this statement during his meeting with India’s Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri in Bangaluru yesterday.

He also called on developed countries to support affordable technology transfer in assisting countries with a smooth and economically feasible energy transition.

Also, Prof Prasad congratulated Puri for successfully hosting the first ever India Energy Week with a focus on decarbonisation and transition to clean energy economy.

Discussions had focused on how India can support Fiji in its energy transition with the transfer of technology to improve energy efficiency, develop more renewal energy sources and build climate smart infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Minister Puri has assured India’s support towards the housing sector, with a focus on smart low-cost construction technology and potential involvement of the Indian private sector in any future Housing Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects in Fiji.

Prof Prasad will be travelling to Delhi later today to participate in a number of high level bilateral engagements with the Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. He is also expected to meet India’s Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman.