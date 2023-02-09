Bulitavu moved to CID for questioning

Police has moved Opposition Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu’s questioning to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Toorak.

This was after the Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci, confirmed that Bulitavu had been taken in for questioning at the Totogo Police Station early today.

It is understood that Bulitavu had allegedly posted false information in relation to the recruitment of the complainants, who are sisters, whereby a complaint was lodged by the two.

He is still currently being interviewed by the CID.