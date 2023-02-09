Thursday, February 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bulitavu moved to CID for questioning

Police has moved Opposition Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu’s questioning to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Toorak.

This was after the Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci, confirmed that Bulitavu had been taken in for questioning at the Totogo Police Station early today.

It is understood that Bulitavu had allegedly posted false information in relation to the recruitment of the complainants, who are sisters, whereby a complaint was lodged by the two.

He is still currently being interviewed by the CID.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijian quartet named in NRL pre-sea...

Four Fijian players have been named in the National Rugby League (N...
Football

Huge potential in women’s futsal: S...

National Futsal head coach Jerry Sam says there is huge potential i...
Football

Ravai joins Junior Bula Boys camp

London-based Maidstone United Senior team midfielder Peter Ravai ha...
Football

Cavasiga steps down as Ba coach

Ba women’s pioneer and coach Naomi Cavasiga has stepped down from t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijian quartet named in NRL pre-...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Huge potential in women’s futsal...

Football
National F...

Ravai joins Junior Bula Boys cam...

Football
London-bas...

Cavasiga steps down as Ba coach

Football
Ba women’s...

Fijian quartet in Reds for Tah’s...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Gross violations of workers righ...

News
The Fiji T...

Popular News

Lack of prep time fails to deter...

2022 Futsal IDC
Lack of pr...

28 new COVID-19 infections

News
The Minist...

Kotoisuva is youngest Silktails ...

Rugby
18-year-ol...

Fijian officers to attach with A...

News
Assistant ...

3 FNU Council members resign

News
Three memb...

Juveniles charged with sex crime...

News
Four juven...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijian quartet named in NRL pre-season opener 