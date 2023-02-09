Thursday, February 9, 2023
FTUC concerned about Mine workers plight

The Fiji Trades Union Congress (FTUC) is optimistic that the new Government will look into the plight of workers at the Vatukoula Gold Mines.

In an interview, FTUC National Secretary Felix Anthony says these issues have been long-standing for 30 years and that the situations in the mines are very worrisome.

Anthony said one of the two issues yet to be resolved is the workers that had gone on strike back in the 90s.

“Previous Governments had promised to compensate these workers and resolve the longstanding strike, and nothing has been done about it. We are adamant that this Government may be able to address it.”

The Fiji Trades Union Congress also highlighted that a wage adjustment for workers at the Vatukoula Gold Mines

Anthony said that they have been asking the Company for a wage adjustment and that nothing has been forthcoming.

“There are a lot of frustrations in the Mines currently and the National Union of Workers has also given notice of a secret ballot for industrial action in the Mines in support of the worker’s claim for a wages increment, which has been long overdue,” Anthony added.

He said the secret ballot will be conducted on 24 February.

“This will decide what actions workers will take, and the FTUC certainly hopes that Management will come to the table to try and resolve this issue to defuse the tension that currently exist in the Mines,” Anthony said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
