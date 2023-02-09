Gross violations of workers rights, abroad : FTUC

The Fiji Trades Union Congress (FTUC) is concerned about the violations of workers rights that have continued to go and work in Australia and New Zealand under the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.

FTUC National Secretary Felix Anthony says they have raised this issue with the new Government has assured them that in the future, where workers are being sent to these countries, that the FTUC will be an opportunity to discuss the working conditions of workers.

“The FTUC will collaborate with our colleagues in receiving countries to ensure that they are looked after, their rights protected and that they are treated by their employers. We are prepared to do that with unions in Australia in New Zealand and Australia,” Anthony added.

FTUC has indicated the previous administrations totally ignored and failed to address these issues.

Anthony added that the workers that go to Australia and New Zealand face a number of difficulties, particularly where they are overcharged for accommodations, including human rights issues as well.

“These are some of the concerns that we have raised with the People’s Coalition Government and assurances have come back to us from Government to work closely together,” Anthony added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Employment is not aware of these allegations and have asked to reply to this at a later date.