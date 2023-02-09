Thursday, February 9, 2023
Joint operation curbs illicit drug importation

A joint Fiji Police Force and Fiji Revenue and Customs Service controlled operation has resulted in the arrest of three individuals in Raiwaqa, suspected of importing the illicit methamphetamine drug.

In a joint statement issued by both authorities, FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon said the operation was another example of how the FRCS and its law enforcement partners worked in collaboration to keep illicit and lethal drugs off the streets.

“The close collaboration, vigilance, and capabilities of all stakeholders at the borders continue to disrupt criminal syndicates attempting to bring drugs into the country. We are not only detecting drugs at the border, but together we are stopping those involved in their importation,” he said.

The statement went on to say that by preventing the trafficking of illegal drugs, FRCS is protecting the Fijian communities against the devastating social impacts, saving lives, and reducing drug-associated criminal activities and health problems.

Dixon added that organised criminal groups are very agile in adapting their smuggling efforts to try and take advantage of any situation.

“The combined capabilities of all border enforcement agencies made it difficult for those wanting to smuggle the illicit substances and the success of this controlled operation is a testament to that.”

Also, Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew echoed similar comments adding, “The modus operandi of those involved in the illicit drug trade is constantly evolving and similarly, new measures are being adopted by law enforcement stakeholders to disrupt their operations”.

“Every arrest, every seizure goes a long way in safeguarding and protecting individuals, families and our society from the devastating impacts of illicit drugs,” he added.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
