Not surprised at emerging revelations: Narube

Unity Fiji leader Savenaca Narube says the country is shocked at the revelations of the unadulterated greed of the FijiFirst Government that is now emerging.

In a statement, Narube said he is sure Fiji has not seen anything yet.

Narube said his Party had warned that the country has seriously underestimated the depth of the damage that the FijiFirst Party had wrecked on Fiji.

He said we are just beginning to scratch the surface and has urged authorities not only to expose this rot but to bring the thieves to justice.

“The extent of the rot is slowly but surely emerging. It is clear that FijiFirst has destroyed key institutions which had taken blood, sweat and tears to build. They had installed their own processes that allowed them to intervene at their personal whim. They had discarded the checks and balances that have stood the test of time.”

The former Governor of the Reserve Bank said Fiji must bring not only the perpetrators but everyone including the aiders and abetters to justice.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
