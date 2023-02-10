Act will be reviewed and repealed: AG

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the Media Industry Development (MIDA) Act of 2010 will be repealed.

Turaga made this statement at a Dialogue Fiji panel discussion on the MIDA Act yesterday and said Government recognises the pivotal role that the media play in Fiji, in ensuring the circulation and responsible reporting of information, as witnessed in the events of COVID-19 pandemic and the 2022 General Election.

He said this is Government’s commitment to support a free, independent .and responsible media.

“As expressed by Government initially, the Media Industry Development Act will be reviewed and repealed with the assistance of the committee established to review this legislation. The review is a top priority for this Government,” Turaga said.

He said there is not a set time frame for when this review of the legislation will be completed.

He added that the Government encourages robust journalism and has urged journalists to practice balance reporting and importantly to allow for the right to reply at all times.

Turaga also indicated his intentions not to be too involved with review of this legislation.

“If it is administered by the Minister for Information in my personal and professional view, it should be the Minister Responsible to be empowered by the law to deal with these matters,” Turaga added.