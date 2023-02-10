Bainimarama vacates PM’s residence

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will be able to move into his official residence as early as next Monday.

This confirmation comes after the Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama vacated the property early this week.

Bainimarama had stayed on after the Office of the Prime Minister gave the green light for him to move out after he is able to sort his families living arrangement.

A team from the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance Construction Implementation Unit is currently at the residence, inspecting the property.