Exorbitant salary revelation is shocking: FTUC

The Fiji Trades Union Congress (FTUC) says it is shocked with the exorbitant salaries and remunerations packages paid to executives that were recently highlighted in the media.

In a statement, the FTUC National Secretary Felix Anthony said these are the same CEOs that normally talked about sustainability, affordability, cost-cutting, right sizing and accountability when workers simply ask for a cost-of-living adjustment.

Anthony said that in recent years, workers in Fiji have experienced a decline in real wage with poverty in the increase.

He said that workers were told to tighten their belts and even experienced wage and salary cuts due to the pandemic, but there seems to be no stopping when it comes to senior management and CEOs.

“The recent salaries expose the greed of these Executives and the flawed judgement of Board Members to even consider such exorbitant salaries.”

“It is even more shocking to learn that apart from these massive salaries, these CEOs reward themselves with huge bonuses annually. This is almost criminal.”

He also highlighted that FSC workers even agreed to a 5 per cent wage cut for a period of more than six months and added that their FNPF contributions were further reduced by 5% for more than a year and continues to be reduced by 4 per cent now.

The FTUC has called on the Government to reconvene the Higher Salaries Commission to ensure responsible levels of remuneration for all Government Entities.

“This greed that we see must be expunged without delay.

It is also time for Government to re-evaluate the suitability of Board Members who seem to equally lack any conscious or guilt in awarding CEOs at the cost of ordinary workers,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
