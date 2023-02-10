Friday, February 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

GCC complex reconstruction to begin in June

Reconstruction of the Great Council of Chiefs complex in Suva will commence in June.

Minister for i-Taukei Ifereimi Vasu told FijiLive that an insurance claim of $6 million has been paid out for this project.

Vasu said this was quite a good deal, compared to the price of the policy the TTFB had negotiated for.

“I am grateful to the i-Taukei Trust Fund Board for the negotiations that they have done with the insurance company to cover more than the initial cost of insurance for the GCC complex.”

However, the Minister has confirmed that the first meeting of the Great Council of Chiefs, scheduled for May, will be held at the old Parliament Complex in Veiuto.

Meanwhile, Police had initially ruled that a lit mosquito coil had caused the fire that destroyed the GCC complex of the i-Taukei Trust Fund Board in Suva, back in 2020.

The new project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Kamikamica extends stay with Storm

Fiji Bati prop Tui Kamikamica has extended his stay at the Melbourn...
News

Bainimarama vacates PM’s resi...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will be able to move into his offici...
Rugby

Vunivalu’s success and fame inspire...

Former Naitasiri Secondary School student Emosi Daubitu says former...
News

Exorbitant salary revelation is sho...

The Fiji Trades Union Congress (FTUC) says it is shocked with the e...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Kamikamica extends stay with Sto...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Bainimarama vacates PM’s r...

News
Prime Mini...

Vunivalu’s success and fame insp...

Rugby
Former Nai...

Exorbitant salary revelation is ...

News
The Fiji T...

Japan provides $1.05m for CATD u...

News
The Govern...

Ravalawa to return in pre-season...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

Habosi yet to be charged: Police...

Rugby
The Fiji P...

Suva crowned Vulaca champions

Sports
Suva Volle...

Futsal flows in veins of Nadi si...

2022 Futsal IDC
Three sibl...

Ba knocks Rewa out of Futsal IDC...

2022 Futsal IDC
Lanky Eton...

Saifiti ready to lead his pack a...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Teams to share CVC Leg 1 points

Football
Fiji Footb...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Kamikamica extends stay with Storm