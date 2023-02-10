GCC complex reconstruction to begin in June

Reconstruction of the Great Council of Chiefs complex in Suva will commence in June.

Minister for i-Taukei Ifereimi Vasu told FijiLive that an insurance claim of $6 million has been paid out for this project.

Vasu said this was quite a good deal, compared to the price of the policy the TTFB had negotiated for.

“I am grateful to the i-Taukei Trust Fund Board for the negotiations that they have done with the insurance company to cover more than the initial cost of insurance for the GCC complex.”

However, the Minister has confirmed that the first meeting of the Great Council of Chiefs, scheduled for May, will be held at the old Parliament Complex in Veiuto.

Meanwhile, Police had initially ruled that a lit mosquito coil had caused the fire that destroyed the GCC complex of the i-Taukei Trust Fund Board in Suva, back in 2020.

The new project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.