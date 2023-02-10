Friday, February 10, 2023
Govt will work closely with FBC: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has assured the board and employees of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation that the Government will work work closely with the national broadcaster.

While receiving the presentation of Matanigasau (traditional apology) from FBC management and staff at his residence in Suva yesterday, Rabuka, who is also the Minister Responsible for Public Enterprises said: “Go back, be at peace and do what you have to do, and I look forward to working with you.”

“Some of you may have realized that you were doing something that was not giving you peace, you probably suggested something which was overruled, and you were told to do something that you did not agree with.”

“You shouldn’t have been worried, you shouldn’t have taken the trouble of presenting the Matanigasau,” Rabuka added.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
