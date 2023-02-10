Friday, February 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Japan provides $1.05m for CATD upgrade

The Government of Japan has provided a grant assistance of $1.05 million for the improvement of the Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development (CATD) Learning Centre in Nadave.

In a signing agreement with the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs, Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, His Excellency Kawakami Fumihiro said the project would see the construction of three furnished classrooms as well as a 100 bed furnished dormitory to CATD.

He said the new facility is expected to serve the students for many years to come through proper upkeep and maintenance.

The Ambassador said that Japan considers the education of young people, capacity building and upgrading of their skills is extremely important to achieve a medium and long-term economic development in Fiji.

“I am confident that this project will improve the economic position of Fijians and lift living standards of villages and settlements, as well as further strengthen the friendship between the Governments and peoples of Japan and Fiji,” he said.

Also, the Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu said this assistance will be a major boost for the learning centre in Nadave.

Vasu said that the People’s Coalition Government is indeed grateful for this kind and timely contribution.

“The relationship between the two countries has been a long-standing one, deeply rooted in our shared cultures and values,” Vasu added.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Ravalawa to return in pre-season ch...

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa makes his comeback from injury an...
News

GCC complex reconstruction to begin...

Reconstruction of the Great Council of Chiefs complex in Suva will ...
News

Independent consultant for GCC setu...

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs will be engaging the services of a...
Rugby

Hunt for Fiji Bulikula coach begins...

Fiji National Rugby League acting chief executive Don Natabe says t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ravalawa to return in pre-season...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

GCC complex reconstruction to be...

News
Reconstruc...

Independent consultant for GCC s...

News
The Minist...

Hunt for Fiji Bulikula coach beg...

Rugby
Fiji Natio...

USP VC Prof Ahluwalia returns

News
University...

Govt will work closely with FBC:...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Fiji is the hardest environment ...

Rugby
Highlander...

Act will be reviewed and repeale...

News
The Attorn...

Commission to review education s...

News
An Educati...

Labasa will bounce back, says Ra...

2022 Futsal IDC
Labasa coa...

Dogalau leads Golden Boot race

2022 Futsal IDC
Ba striker...

Ravalawa to return in pre-season...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Ravalawa to return in pre-season challenge