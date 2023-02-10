Japan provides $1.05m for CATD upgrade

The Government of Japan has provided a grant assistance of $1.05 million for the improvement of the Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development (CATD) Learning Centre in Nadave.

In a signing agreement with the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs, Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, His Excellency Kawakami Fumihiro said the project would see the construction of three furnished classrooms as well as a 100 bed furnished dormitory to CATD.

He said the new facility is expected to serve the students for many years to come through proper upkeep and maintenance.

The Ambassador said that Japan considers the education of young people, capacity building and upgrading of their skills is extremely important to achieve a medium and long-term economic development in Fiji.

“I am confident that this project will improve the economic position of Fijians and lift living standards of villages and settlements, as well as further strengthen the friendship between the Governments and peoples of Japan and Fiji,” he said.

Also, the Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu said this assistance will be a major boost for the learning centre in Nadave.

Vasu said that the People’s Coalition Government is indeed grateful for this kind and timely contribution.

“The relationship between the two countries has been a long-standing one, deeply rooted in our shared cultures and values,” Vasu added.