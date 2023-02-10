Friday, February 10, 2023
USP VC Prof Ahluwalia returns

University of the South Pacific’s Vice Chancellor and President Professor Pal Ahluwalia arrived into the country this morning with his wife Sandy Price.

The couple who were deported by the previous Government were given a grand welcome by the staff and student representatives of the regional university at the Nadi International Airport upon their arrival.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka removed the prohibition order in December for the couple’s return to Fiji.

He had been working out of the Samoa Campus in Alafua since December 2021.

Prof Ahluwalia was exiled by deportation after differences with the previous Government.

Rabuka promised his Government would bring to an end the injustices suffered by the two.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
