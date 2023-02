Nabua Police are requesting assistance in identifying the man pictured below who is wanted for a case of grab and run last Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly stole a bag containing cash and other personal item from a woman who was driving along Vuna Road in Nabua.

The dash cam video was captured by the vehicle following the victim.

Please call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 or 8914789 if you have any information that could assist investigators.