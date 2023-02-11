New building for Year 13 students

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday opened a new double storey school block at Dilkusha High Schools which will be utilised by the Year 13 students.

The classrooms in the building are equipped with facilities such as touch-screen whiteboards to assist students in their learning.

Rabuka congratulated the school on its progress since its humble beginnings of two classrooms and a roll of 76 students in 1996.

Now, more than 500 students are enrolled in the high school from Year 9 to Year 13.

“This school has performed extremely well. You’re among the top five achieving schools in the Nausori Education District. Congratulations.”

“Well done. I want to extend my gratitude to the principal and the teachers and thank the school manager and your committee and also the school chaplain,” he said.