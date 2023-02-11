Saturday, February 11, 2023
601 ad
New building for Year 13 students

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday opened a new double storey school block at Dilkusha High Schools which will be utilised by the Year 13 students.

The classrooms in the building are equipped with facilities such as touch-screen whiteboards to assist students in their learning.

Rabuka congratulated the school on its progress since its humble beginnings of two classrooms and a roll of 76 students in 1996.

Now, more than 500 students are enrolled in the high school from Year 9 to Year 13.

“This school has performed extremely well. You’re among the top five achieving schools in the Nausori Education District. Congratulations.”

“Well done. I want to extend my gratitude to the principal and the teachers and thank the school manager and your committee and also the school chaplain,” he said.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
