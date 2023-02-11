US values close partnership with Fiji: Biden

President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. says they value the close partnership with Fiji, and the recent election exemplified the democratic traditions that the two countries hold dear.

In his congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Biden said: “I appreciate the many times you and members of your coalition have met with the U.S. embassy personnel and visiting U.S. officials.”

“I look forward to working together with you in your new role as Prime Minister to further advance our mutual goals, including combatting, mitigating, and adapting to climate change, strengthening economic development, ensuring Fiji and its waters are safe and secure, and working together to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

“Through our deep bonds of culture, history, and geography, the present and future of the United States and the Republic of Fiji remain inextricably linked.”

“I look forward to opportunities to work with you in the future, and I wish you and your family all the best in the coming year,” President Biden further added.