Farmer arrested, 4000+ marijuana plants seized

A 23-year-old farmer of Vusavio, Dogotuki was arrested on Friday following a raid that resulted in the discovery of more than 4,000 plants believed to be marijuana.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Livai Driu said the raid was conducted by the officers from the Labasa Taskforce and Criminal Intelligence Unit at the suspect’s farm in Qaranivai, Dogotuki.

A/ACP Driu said more than 4,590 plants believed to be marijuana were discovered and seized.

More arrests were also made in the Northern Division this past week for drug related offences.

A/ACP Driu said Divisional task forces continue to focus on those involved in the illegal drug trade, and successful joint raids with other stakeholders is reflective of the momentum of efforts underway in addressing the illicit trade.